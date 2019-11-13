Wichita murder suspect arrested in Texas

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested 18-year-old Pierce Jackson of Wichita on charges of first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and an outstanding warrant, stemming from an August shooting that left 33-year-old Jerome Armbeck dead.

Jackson was located and arrested in Dallas, Texas. Jackson was transported to Wichita and booked into the Sedgwick County Jail yesterday. This is the third arrest in this case. WPD previously arrested 20-year-old Marcus Lamar and a 17-year-old male.

At approximately 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, officers responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of east Boston. A WPD officer was attending a meeting in the area and responded to the call as well.

Upon arrival, Armbeck was found in an open field with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. A WPD officer began rendering life-saving aid until Sedgwick County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived.

Armbeck was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation revealed a disturbance occurred between Armbeck, Jackson, Lamar and the 17-year-old male in the 4600 block of east Boston when a suspect fired multiple times from a firearm, striking Armbeck.

This was not a random incident, and is drug-related.