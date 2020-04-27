Wichita nail salon donates personal protection equipment to local hospital

A Wichita nail salon stopped by Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Monday to donate personal protection equipment.

Monday's contribution was the third such donation from SpaRenity Nails and Organics. The donations given by the salon come from Wichita's Vietnamese community.

To date, those donations include 11,000 surgical masks, 500 face shields and more than 1,000 bottles of hand sanitizer.

"This is just a great supply of PPE and we're so very grateful for it," says Via Christi Foundation President David Alexander, coordinating community donations for the hospital.

SpaRenity is also in the process of gathering handmade masks with plans to donate to nursing homes next week.

"We're here to help them. We have to do it," SpaRenity owner Kevin Nguyen says. "This is part of our thing we have to do because we're part of America."