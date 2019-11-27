Wichita nonprofit trying to save clinical trial helping young brain cancer patients

A Wichita nonprofit is trying to save a clinic trial showing promising results in the fight against a form of childhood brain cancer.

At least three of the young patients that could benefit from the trial are from Kansas.

In May, college student Jace Ward received a diagnosis of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG). The aggressive brain tumor has a low survival rate and patients aren't expected to survive a year after the diagnosis.

But that grim outlook is different with the drug ONC-201. Ward is among the patients participating in a clinical trial for the drug. He says statistically, he isn't expected to live much longer with his diagnosis, but with the treatment, he feels "like a regular kid."

"Six months after diagnosis, normally (people diagnosed with DIPG) have trouble walking, have trouble swallowing, slurred speech, their left eye is completely lazy at that point," Ward says.

But with the treatment, Ward is living what looks like a normal life for a 20-year-old. Ward, a junior at Kansas State University, is able to work and spend time with friends.

"I like to telly my mom that now that I have cancer, I can do what I want to do," he says.

DIPG is a childhood cancer that forms in the brain stem where all functions of the body are controlled. Until recently, there's been nothing close to a treatment and with that, patients typically die within a year of the diagnosis.

It's why ONC-201 has been a game changer, says Dragon Master Foundation President Amanda Haddock. Her organization is fighting to keep the treatment available.

"It's giving them months of extra life," she says. "To a six-year-old, to a 20-year-old, months of extra life, those are milestones."

Ward has been part of the clinical trails for ONC-21 for three months.

"My last MRI, my tumor has been the smallest it's been since diagnosis, so that's amazing," Ward says.

But there's a concern about keeping the trial funded for patients like Ward who qualify for the treatment under expanded access.

"Part of the trial that allows kids who don'g quit fit the criteria," Ward says.

That's why the Wichita nonprofit, Dragon Master Foundation is trying to raise $125,000 to fund that portion of the trial next year.

"When I stepped back and looked at the full picture, I'm really lucky to have DIPG at the time I did," Ward says.

While ONC-201 has shown significant promise for many patients, it's not considered a cure.

You can donate to help the Dragon Master Foundation reach its goal on the organization's website, or on its GoFundMe page.