Wichita pastor dies while in Miami for Super Bowl

Sedgwick County Commission Michael O’Donnell says his father, Pastor Michael O’Donnell Sr., died while in Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

Michael O’Donnell Sr. was the pastor of Grace Baptist Church in Wichita. He was known as “Pastor Mike” to those in the sports community and enjoyed calling into radio sports talk shows.

Michael O'Donnell shared news of his fathers death on Facebook. He said Michael O'Donnell Sr. unexpectedly passed away while in Miami.

"Our family is absolutely devastated and would appreciate your prayers. We know with certainty he is with our Savior," O'Donnell said in the post.