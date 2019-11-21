Wichita pharmacist: Flu shot recommended ahead of holiday season

With families soon to get together for the holidays, a local pharmacist says now is as good of a time as any to get your flu shot.

With Thanksgiving one week away, some are taking precautions to improve their chances of staying healthy through the holiday season.

Wichita resident Dean Becker Thursday afternoon made a stop at the Dillons Pharmacy to get his flu shot. He urges everyone who hasn't already done so to do the same before carving the turkey next week.

Dandurand Drugs Pharmacist Emily Rohling says it's beneficial to get your flu shot as soon as you can, but as of Thursday afternoon, the pharmacist didn't have the high-dose vaccine needed for patients who are 65 and older. The high-dose vaccine, she says, is in high demand.

Some Dillons and Walgreen's locations do have the high-dose vaccine, but are quickly running out.

"It is slowly becoming more in stock and we are able to gt some of it, (but) it many not be as much as we want to," Rohling says.

She says it takes two weeks to build up immunity, but once you do get your flu shot, your body will start developing antibodies.