Wichita playgrounds, dog parks, rec centers to reopen June 1

Wichita Parks and Recreation will open recreation centers, dog parks, playgrounds, and the Ralph Wulz Riverside Tennis Center, with restrictions, on June 1.

Some of the restrictions will include requiring masks in indoor facilities, social distancing of six feet or more, and requiring patrons to clean fitness center equipment after use.

Patrons will also have to bring their own balls and equipment at recreation center gyms.

Wichita City Hall and public libraries are also currently open with restrictions.

