Wichita police: Body of 17-year-old girl found inside burnt SUV

Wichita police say the body of a 17-year-old girl was found inside a burning SUV near the end of last month.

Police identified the girl as Elisabeth Renteria.

Officers and the Wichita Fire Department were called to the area of Battin and Osie in the early morning hours of Jan. 29.

They arrived to find a 2002 Ford Expedition engulfed in flames near an apartment building on Elpyco. After the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside.

Police arrested 30-year-old Laura Branning of Wichita on charges of arson and criminal desecration in connection with the case.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call WPD Detectives at (316) 519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.