Wichita police: Cases of 2 missing Wichita women not connected, no serial killer

The Wichita Police Department said Tuesday the deaths of two missing Wichita women are not connected.

Rumors of a possible serial killer began circulating on social media after the body of 23-year-old Savannah Schnieder was found near Haysville on Saturday. The body of 27-year-old Shalan Gannon was recovered from the Ninnescah River about a week before (on June 7) in Sumner County.

Schneider was last seen alive at her west Wichita home on May 31. Police said she was visually impaired and did not drive.

Wichita police said Gannon was reported missing on April 11. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it is assisting the Sumner County Sheriff's Office with the case, which is being worked as a homicide.

