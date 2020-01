Wichita policed handed out nearly 100 tickets on Kellogg on Thursday.

The department said the WPD traffic section, Patrol West officers, Patrol East officers, and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers conducted traffic enforcement on Kellogg at West and Grove streets.

The law enforcement officers issued 98 traffic citations over four hours.

Police remind drivers to slow down, obey all traffic laws and of course #buckleup every time, every ride!