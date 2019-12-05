Wichita police: Lost-senior-adult concern heightened with holiday travel season

A recent increase in Silver Alerts -- issued with reports of missing senior citizens -- leads Wichita police to offer recommendations ahead of the holiday travel season they hope can make a difference.

Police say there is often a level of frustration when a senior gets lost or leaves and can't be found by family and friends. The frustration comes with the time it takes for family members to get important information police need to help in the search.

Police say being prepared before you face a situation where you need law-enforcement help to find a missing senior can make all the difference. If, for example, you have a grandfather or grandmother that may get easily confused with directions, it's a good idea to have a worst-case-scenario plan in place where you can get the help you need searching for them as fast as possible should you lose contact with them and not know where they are.

Over the next two-and-a-half weeks especially, many people will be going many directions, all heading for different destinations. Wichita Police Officer Charley Davidson says plenty of those traveling are older adults.

"We have had several (reports of missing seniors) in the last month, not just in Wichita, but across the state," Davidson says.

Additional traffic in stores, on streets and added stress of the holidays can often lead to confusion that can lead to seniors getting lost.

"During the holiday season, watch out for people going in and out of stores," Davidson says. "Reach out to that person if they look like they can't find their way back to their vehicle and see if they need assistance."

Prairie Homestead Senior Living Executive Director Sandra Lierz says even holiday decorating can play a role in making it more challenging for older adults to find their way home.

"The street might look completely different," Lierz says. "Streets that they live on, neighborhoods that they live in, don't look the same."

It's an issue Lierz says that can be compounded by dementia, whether diagnosed or not.

"Some places that they're used to visiting (are) just going to look different than their minds are going to remember them as," she says.

So, before traveling for the holidays, Wichita police say loved ones need to ask seniors some questions and take some notes.

"Know what time they're leaving, ask them what route they're taking so you have an idea what route, what car they're going to be driving," Davidson says. "Grab a tag number from them. Have an estimated time of arrival so if they're not arriving by that time and things seem different, you can notify police and we can investigate."

Police also suggest having a recent photo of your parent, grandparent, aunt, uncle, etc... on hand.