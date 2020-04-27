Wichita police: Same teen arrested multiple times in weekend car thefts

The Wichita and Derby police departments arrest the same 14-year-old boy three times over a three-day stretch for crimes connected with stolen vehicles.

Police say officers arrested the boy "multiple times since Saturday (April 25) for multiple counts of auto theft and one count of aggravated battery."

At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Derby police arrested the teen, found in possession of a vehicle reported stolen that morning out of Wichita.

Fast forward to about 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Wichita police respond to a suspicious character with a weapon call in the 2700 block of North Greenwich. The call reported two juveniles attempting to enter a locked vehicle.

"During the investigation of this call, WPD officers located and arrested the 14 year old who was seen running away from a stolen vehicle that had been left running earlier Sunday," police say.

In the final report from about 7:20 a.m. Monday, Wichita police say officers responded to an auto theft at a business in the 3400 block of South West Street after keys were left in a vehicle.

The same 14-year-old boy involved in the two prior reports entered the vehicle and fled, striking the vehicle's owner in the process, police say. The vehicle's owner had minor injures.

"WPD officers quickly located the stolen vehicle and arrested the 14 year old without further incident, police say.

Police say the teen has also been listed and cleared as a runaway eight times this month.

“Since the juvenile law changes, it has impacted our ability to address juvenile offenders swiftly,” says Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay. “This has been especially concerning during this pandemic. WPD will continue working with legislators and state associations to help address issues of juveniles who lack support, care, and oversight.”

Police say the investigation into the crimes is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office to determine formal charges.