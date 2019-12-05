Wichita police address recent uptick in violent crime

In Sedgwick County this year, 32 people have been murdered. Three of those homicides happened within the last eight days.

Wichita Police Capt. Brent Allred says during this time of the year, there seems to be an increase for violent crime.

"It's an unfortunate situation we're in and we have to stop this violence," Allred says. "And a lot of it comes with the community working with us to help report this stuff and get the information back to us, so we can investigate those cases and hold those people accountable."

Wichita Crime Commission President Todd Johnson says he believes the increase in violence is due to mental health issues and drug abuse. He says during times like these, the community must come together to help law enforcement.

Police encourage you to never hesitate reporting suspicious activity and if you know anything about recent cases, you're encouraged to contact WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, "See Something, Say Something" at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.