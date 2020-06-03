Wichita police address social media threat toward area communities

A post going around social media Wednesday drew concern about threats of violence and damage to Wichita area communities including Bel Aire, Park City and Valley Center.

In Park City, police put up barricades outside city hall. Early in the evening, more officers showed up to the city building, including multiple Sedgwick County Sheriff's deputies.

Police from Wichita and surrounding communities say they're aware of the social media post creating the concern and have plans in place in case anyone tries to instigate violence. Local businesses were also notified of the threat and took precautions.

Wichita police say they are investigating who might be behind the threat and believe it is someone in the area.

The threat comes after businesses around Wichita were vandalized Tuesday night. A night after a group looted the Quik Trip at 21st and Arkansas, the business boarded up the store to keep it from happening again.

Wichita police say multiple agencies are working together Wednesday night to keep everyone safe.

"There is a lot of stuff going around on social media. You know, some of it is people toying with others," WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay says. "But we are prepared and we are ready to deal with anything that comes along. We are going to keep this city safe and aggressively go after those that are victimizing our neighborhoods and businesses."

Many local departments say they are full staffed Wednesday night, or are calling in more officers to help if the situation turns violent in any of their communities.