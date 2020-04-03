Wichita police address uptick in violent crime during stay-at-home order

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay took to social media Friday to address a concern with the uptick in violent crimes during the stay-at-home order in effect for Sedgwick County and the State of Kansas.

Ramsay says his department added extra staff to target violent offenders around the city. The chief is adamant that just because the stay-at-home order is in effect, this does not mean there isn't a cell at the Sedgwick County Jail for those who commit violent crimes.

"I've talked to the sheriff. He's assured me there's plenty of room at the jail, and we are going to apprehend the individuals that are responsible for this, and ensure that they're held accountable (to the) fullest extent of the law," Ramsay says.

Recent crime statistics for Wichita show aggravated assaults, weapons violations, vandalism and others are increasing since the order in Sedgwick County began last week. Ramsay does point out, however, that it's not all bad news, as sexual assaults, robberies and burglaries are among the crimes that have decreased since the order started.

Ramsay says more resources are dedicated to catching violent offenders.

"We've had to move resources, reallocated a number of staff to be able to focus on (the) increase in violent crime and shootings, focusing on our trigger pullers and those that are responsible for violent crime," he says.