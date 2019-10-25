Wichita police arrest 3 teens after boy caught on camera punching girl

2:47 p.m.

Wichita police have arrested two more teens in connection with an attack caught on camera.

Police say the two girls, ages 15 and 16, now faces charges of aggravated battery stemming from the video that was recorded and spread over social media. These arrests are in addition to the 16-year-old boy who arrested Thursday night on the same charge.

The police department learned about the incident on Thursday evening. Video circulated on social media showed a 16-year-old boy punch a 15-year-old in the face while several other teenagers watched.

Officers investigated and identified the individuals involved. The two girls were arrested Friday and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

The 15-year-old victim sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Some students at East High say whatever this issue, it wasn't handled the right way.

"I hope she is O.K, but I've seen those students at east in the hallway, she didn't deserve that, not at all," said student Danna Macias.

The investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

-----

11:12 a.m.

Wichita police arrest a 16-year-old boy for aggravated battery after a video circulated on social media showed him allegedly punching a girl.

Police were alerted to the video on Thursday. They say it happened around 3 p.m. near English and Poplar.

They investigated the incident and identified the people involved.

Officers arrested the boy at his home in the 1100 block of S. Patty. He was taken to the juvenile detention center.

Officers located the 15-year-old victim. They say she had serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say the incident stemmed from an ongoing dispute between people on social media. They are working to talk to other kids in the video.