Wichita police arrest man accused of raping 18-year-old runaway

Wichita police have arrested a man accused of raping an 18-year-old runaway.

At around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to an unknown call for EMS at a home in the 1500 block of South Pinecrest.

Police say an 18-year-old girl reported being raped by 41-year-old Willie L.Green

Through the investigation, officers learned an 18-year-old and 12-year-old were runaways from a foster home and came in contact with Green.

Police say Green drove the juveniles to his home where he allegedly raped the 18-year-old girl.