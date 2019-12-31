Wichita police arrest man after fiery crash in SE Wichita

The Wichita Police Department arrests a man early Tuesday morning for running from police and crashing into a retaining wall, just south of Kellogg, near Lincoln and Bluff in southeast Wichita.

Police say an officer reported the crash a little after midnight. Police arrested 25-year-old Isaiah Carter for driving under the influence, resisting arrest, aggravated battery and felony possession of a firearm.

Police say officers had to pull two women from the fiery crash to safety. Inside the car, police found drugs and a handgun.

