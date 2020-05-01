Wichita police arrest man for beating, strangling girlfriend 'to point of unconsciousness'

Wichita police Friday (May 1) arrested a man accused of battering and strangling his girlfriend to the point of unconsciousness "multiple times over several days" at the woman's home in the 2200 block of East Lockwood.

Police arrested 27-year-old Nathan Rowe, of Wichita on two counts of domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery strangulation and aggravated domestic battery.

Police say the arrest stemmed from multiple domestic violence battery, aggravated battery and strangulation investigations.

A little before 7 p.m. Thursday (April 30), officers responded to a local hospital regarding an assault report.

"Upon arrival, officers contacted a 25-year-old female who had extensive injuries to her face and neck," police say. "She was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries."

Police say a family member brought the woman to the hospital. They say officers arrested Rowe Friday (without incident).

Wichita police issue a reminder that "if you know someone in a dangerous domestic relationship, resources are available." These resources include:

• Sedgwick County, 911;

• Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000;

• Wichita Family Crisis Center, 267-7233;

• Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-3002;

• StepStone, 265-1611; or

• The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

