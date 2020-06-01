Wichita police arrest man for holding 3 teens at gunpoint

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested a 44-year-old man early Saturday morning on charges of aggravated assault and unlawful restraint.

Around 2 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance involving a gun in the area of 33rd and South All Hallows.

The investigation revealed three males ages 18, 17, and 15 drove past Christopher Perry and a 46-year-old male in the 3400 block of S. All Hallows. Perry and the male believed the three males had jumped Perry’s fence into his backyard earlier in the evening.

Perry and the 46-year-old followed the three younger males, and after a short distance, Perry pulled his truck in front of the victims to stop their car. Perry approached the three younger males and pointed a handgun at them demanding identification.

Perry remains in jail on the arresting charges.

No one was hurt in the incident.