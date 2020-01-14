Wichita police arrest man for murder, working to locate body

Wichita police arrested a man on Monday in connection with a December 2019 homicide investigation.

(Source: Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)

Capt. Brent Allred, the WPD Persons Section Commander, said the police department received a call around 12:53 p.m. on Dec. 29 from a 50-year-old man who reported that 53-year-old Jeffrey Hill had been involved in an alleged criminal homicide in the 2100 block of S. Water in early December. The man told police Hill buried the victim in an unknown location outside of Wichita.

Allred said officers and investigators starting working the case and found out that the victim is 50-year-old Jeffrey Jones of Hutchinson.

Allred said the examination of evidence and witness interviews led to Hill's arrest on Monday.

Officers stopped Hill while he was driving a white 1999 Chevy Suburban in the area of Merton and Seneca in Wichita. During the traffic stop, Allred said Hill ran from the SUV but was arrested after a short foot chase.

Allred said officers located and recovered methamphetamine, narcotic pills and marijuana in the vehicle. Police arrested Hill and booked him into the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on charges of second-degree murder, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, possession of narcotics, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest.

Allred said investigators served a search warrant last week at the home on South Water, but there's still a piece of information they would like to have.

"What we'd like to do is find the body of Mr. Jones, where he's buried at to bring some closure to that," Allred said.

Police said Hill and Jones were acquaintances, but investigators have yet to determine a motive in the motive case.

Anyone with information is asked to call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-559-2282.

