Wichita police arrest man linked to multiple car break-ins downtown

Wichita police arrested a man Tuesday night after receiving multiple calls about car break-ins downtown.

Around 11 p.m., witnesses called 911 to report to a larceny in progress in the 2nd & St. Francis. Earlier in the evening, 911 received a call about an unknown person with a similar description breaking into a vehicle.

Police arrested 58-year-old Virgil Johnson behind a business in the 100 block S. St. Francis on three counts of criminal damage to property and burglary. The arresting charges are connected to a damaged vehicle at 2nd & St. Francis, a damaged vehicle and stolen iPhone in the 200 N. Broadway, and a broken window in the 100 block of N. Main.

Police advise residents to hide your items, lock your vehicle and take your keys with you when you get out of your car.

