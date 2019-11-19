Wichita police arrest registered sex offender for kidnapping, raping 15-year-old girl

Wichita police arrested a registered sex offender in the case of kidnapping and rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Capt. Brent Allred said the incident occurred around 6:20 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Volutsia where officers saw the girl escape from a moving 2005 black Lexus ES which quickly left the scene.

She told police she had been forced into the vehicle at knifepoint and was sexually assaulted.

Through their investigation, officers learned the girl was walking to a nearby Dillons store when the suspect approached.

While at the store, the girl called her friends to let her know the man was acting strangely, but that nothing had happened.

Allred said as the girl was walking home when the man forced her into the car at knifepoint.

A citizen called 911 to report seeing a female being forced into a vehicle.

Allred said officers located the girl's phone in the parking, found surveillance video and obtained a tag number off the vehicle.

Police located the vehicle and arrested 58-year-old Anthony Seymour without incident.

Allred said he does not believe the two know one another. He said abductions like these are uncommon in Wichita.

"It's very serious and concerning incident when you have something like this happening especially with a juvenile female," he said.

Seymour was taken into custody on arresting charges of kidnapping, rape, aggravated battery and aggravated sodomy.

Allred said Seymour was on parole for a 2004 rape conviction involving a juvenile. The victim in the case was 14 years old, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations Public Offender Registry.

Allred said Wichita police will be providing resources to the girl and her family.

"She did a tremendous job, getting out of the vehicle, locating the officers and letting them know what happened. She's a very brave young lady," he said.