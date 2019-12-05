Wichita police arrest woman accused of stealing packages

The Wichita Police Department arrested a woman accused of stealing packages off porches.

Police say around 2 p.m. on Monday, a 31-year-old woman reported a woman taking a package that had been delivered to her home in the 3300 block of East Clark.

The victim posted a RING video of the theft onto the RING.com Neighbors Portal, which provided access for officers to view the video.

On Tuesday, officers were following up on the case and located 41-year-old Tammie Chaplin wearing the same clothes and riding the same bicycle, as seen in the video of the theft.

Officers arrested Chaplin without incident and booked her into jail on charges of theft, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and outstanding warrants.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation is ongoing and will be presented to the City of Wichita Prosecutor's Office.

Police offer these tips to prevent package thefts during the holiday season:

• Have packages delivered to your home only during hours that you are there;

• If you are not home or out of town, have packages delivered to a trusted neighbor or have that neighbor pick up the package for you;

• Have packages delivered to a store you’ve ordered from, or you can have that package delivered to the carrier facility for pick-up;

• Check with your employer and have packages delivered to your place of work during the day;

• Consider purchasing surveillance cameras and motion sensor lights; and

• If you are a victim of a theft, call 911 to file a police report, and if you have surveillance video, you can provide that to WPD or send it directly to Sgt. Nikki Woodrow at nwoodrow@wichita.gov.