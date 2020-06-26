Wichita police ask for assistance in search for missing 54-year-old man

The Wichita Police Department asks for the public's help in the search for 54-year-old David Redfern, last reported seen about 5:30 p.m. Friday, leaving a home in the 100 block of North Belle Terre Ct.

Police say Redfern's vehicle was found abandoned on the Kansas Turnpike. He stand about 5'10 and weighs about 150 pounds. Redfern has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored tie-dye shirt and black Nike pants. Police say he also wears glasses.

If you see Redfern or know where he could be, call 911.