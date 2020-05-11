Wichita police ask for help in identifying liquor-store burglary suspects

The Wichita Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County ask for help in identifying mask-wearing men caught on camera overnight Friday into Saturday morning, accused of burglarizing Louie's Discount Liquor in the 2700 block of South Hydraulic in south Wichita.

"Three suspects forced entry into the business and stole cash from the tills," police say. "They also broke into a locked file cabinet in an office."

Anyone with information on this crime could receive a reward if a tip with Crime Stoppers leads to an arrest. You can submit an anonymous tip on the Crime Stoppers website or by calling 316-267-2111.