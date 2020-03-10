Wichita police ask for help in search for missing 11-year-old girls

The Wichita Police Department asks for the public's help in its search for two girls reported missing Tuesday morning.

Eleven-year-old Luxurie Patterson and 11-year-old Celebrity Patterson were last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday after willfully leaving their home in the 800 block of West 26th Street South, police say.

They are both described as standing about 4 ft, 8 inches tall and weighing about 100 pounds. Both girls have black hair and brown eyes. One was wearing a tie-dye sweater and the other a neon-green sweater, police say.

If you know where the girls could be, or have information on the case, call 911.