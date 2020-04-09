Wichita police ask for help in search for missing man

The Wichita Police Department asks for help in its search for a 68-year-old man reported missing Thursday afternoon from his home in the 1300 block of West 1st Street North.

Police say Robert White, diagnosed with Alzheimer's and dementia, was last reported seen at about 2 p.m. Thursday at his home.

White stands about 5'10 and weighs about 180 pounds, police say. He was last seen wearing a tan cargo jacket, black khaki pants and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees White or knows where he may be should call 911.