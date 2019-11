The Wichita Police Department asks for help in the search for a missing woman last seen about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near 300 North Fern.

Danielle N. Hedrick, 35, stands about 5'3 and weighs about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes, a medium complexion and medium-length, black hair, police say.

Police say she has a mental disability and asks anyone who sees her or knows where she could be to call 911.