Wichita police ask for help in search for teen runaway

The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Nicholas Romeo to check his welfare. Nicholas ran away from a residence in the 1500 block of W. Maple and was last seen around 2:00 p.m.

Nicholas is 6’01” 140lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a missing front tooth. He was last seen wearing a black Tupac shirt and black sweatpants. He is in a red Toyota Corolla bearing KS tag 113MFG. If anyone sees him or knows of his location, they are asked to call 911.