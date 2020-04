The WPD needs your help locating 10-year-old runaway Don'aiha Carter.

She was last seen at approximately 7:40 p.m. today, after willfully leaving her home in the area of Central and Brookside.

She is described as 4' tall and 95 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and her hair is braided in a bun.

If you know their whereabouts or have information on the case, please call 911.