Wichita police ask for public's help in search for missing man

The Wichita Police Department asks for the public's help in finding a missing 24-year-old man, last reported seen about 1 p.m. .Thursday (June 25) in the 1600 block of West 22nd Street.

Twenty-four-year-old Trevor Gaskill stands about 5'5, and weighs about 115 pounds He has red hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue Nike shirt and gray sweatpants.

Police say Gaskill has developmental disabilities. Anyone who sees him or knows where he could be should call 911.