On-duty WPD officers hit by drunk driver

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay shared photos of a destroyed police car Sunday, after it was hit by a drunk driver.

The Wichita Police Department says the two officers were on a traffic stop around 1:40 A.M. near the 2500 block of North Arkansas.

The officers were in their car when a 33-year-old male crashed into them.

The driver, who was intoxicated, had no injuries

The two officers were taken to the hospital, and were released with minor injuries.

Ramsay said in the post he's glad the officers weren't seriously injured or killed in the crash.