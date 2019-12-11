Wichita police chief addresses recent rise in homicides

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay sat down with local media on Wednesday to address the recent increase in criminal homicides in the city.

Ramsay said in the last six weeks there have been 11 homicides, the same amount the Wichita Police Department handled during the months of January through May in 2019.

Ramsay said to date, there have been a total of 41 homicides in Wichita, 33 of which he said are criminal.

"We're talking about criminal homicides now because of the increase in justified homicides that we're receiving," said Ramsay.

He said in 2018, eight of the city's 44 homicides were justified.

"So, we're seeing more people in those cases with legitimate reasons, according to the law, why someone shot and killed another person.; And, we have never seen another yea that high," he said.

Ramsay said while recent numbers are up, criminal homicides as a whole are down 9% over 2018 in Wichita. He broke down the crimes as a whole into categories such as disturbances (18), drugs (7), domestic violence (3), robbery (3), gang-related (2), abuse (2), justified (3), officer-involved (3), two unknown and one accidental.

Ramsay said the most recent homicides involve known offenders with extensive criminal histories.

"The violence they bring to our community, you know I think for many people's sake, they're better locked. I don't know if they can be reformed," he said.

The chief said drugs, particularly the recent drop in the price of methamphetamine, has also contributed to the recent crime.

"We know with addiction, one of the issues, one of the things that drives addiction or can feed it, is the availability and the cost. And the meth that we're seeing is very pure and very cheap. And, so that is concerning to us," he said.

Ramsay said much of the crime has been focused in south Wichita, along the Broadway corridor - the location of some of the most recent deadly shootings. He said no housing management, no oversight, drugs, human trafficking and other "complicated current social issues" exist in the area.

"As all of society's problems continue to grow, they seem to fall on the back of police as that mission creed grows for what police do. That Broadway corridor is a prime example of how complex policing has become and how police are involved in social issues that we never used to be involved in," the chief said.

Ramsay said another area of concern is the rise in domestic aggravated assaults. He said the department continues to provide resources for the victims involved in those situations.

He also pointed out the decrease in such crimes as commercial robberies (down 22%), burglaries (down 19%), auto thefts (down 16%) and criminal homicides (down 9%) over 2018. He said the numbers remain much better than 1993 when Wichita saw its all-time high murder rate at 53. He says to date several of those crimes are solved.

"The success rate of our staff, the clearance rate of our homicides, while we have some that have not been solved, the solve rate is among the best in the nation. And it's the quality of the station and the hard work that our folks do," the chief said.

There are currently nearly 650 employees who work for the Wichita Police Department. Ramsay said the department expects to add nearly 40 more officers to the force next year. Of those, three are lateral positions or officers who come from other departments. They could hit the streets by February. The others will undergo nearly nine months of training before they begin their patrols.