Wichita police chief discusses COVID-19 impact on department, community

The Wichita Police Department's motto is to protect and serve. But how do you do that when the COVID-19 pandemic impacts so much of what you do?

Eyewitness News sat down with WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay for insight into how his department has been effected by the virus and how that might also impact people the department serves.

Michael Schwanke

How are you guys holding up as a department with all of this?

Chief Ramsay

We're doing really well. We've been planning and planning some more. We've got everything in place. Things are working like they are supposed to. Now, we're just ready for what's to come.

Michael Schwanke

What complicates it for you?

Chief Ramsay

Initially, there was a real lack of protective equipment for staff. In the last 10 days or so, we've got a sufficient supply. We probably have about a seven-or-eight-day supply right now and we know more is coming in. That's a concern, but that was one of the complicating factors. But most of it is, the playbook is being written as we go. We couldn't look and see the last time this happened. While we've had something similar, nothing's been like this.

Michael Schwanke

Officers don't always have an opportunity (for social distancing) because they are dealing with bad people who they have to put in handcuffs or a car. So, how do you handle that and how do you talk with (officers) about that?

Chief Ramsay

One, we provide them with equipment should they need that equipment. But the reality is, we haven't seen a contagion like other places have. One of the things we've done is, we've beefed up our call-taking opportunities. That is, we have more people in the stations taking calls. When we get a 911 call where you don't have to respond, they will call them up and try and handle it that way. That's one of the big things. We're doing more and more of that as time goes on We have a current recruit class of 34 officers. They're in the stations now, taking phone calls as well. What we realize is, there's a lot of calls going on that we don't need to go out on. So, we're really triaging the calls, whether or not we need to go.

Michael Schwanke

Trying to handle it over the telephone instead?

Chief Ramsay

Yes. The reality is, one of the difficult parts about policing with this, is that the requirements say you wear the mask, the facemask, the gown, the gloves. Sometimes we're in situations where we know that's not going to go well if you have to wrestle with someone to get them in handcuffs. So, that is a concern for our officers, no doubt.

Michael Schwanke

Is it too early to know what (the pandemic) has done to the crime rate?

Chief Ramsay

Some of the trends we're seeing, it's kind of odd. Some things are down significantly. Our residential burglaries are down 20 percent over last year. Commercial robberies are down 20 percent over last year. What's not going well is that our aggravated assaults are up 20 percent. We've had 11 more (drive-by shootings so far) this year than (this point) last year. Our shots-fired calls have increased and we really don't know why we're seeing some things go down and some things go up. That's a concern. Cities similar to us, urban cities in the Midwest are seeing some of the same oddities. You go to the east coast and bigger cities that have rampant exposure, they're really seeing decreases.

Michael Schwanke

Looking forward on your plan, you mentioned you were worried if we do get that community spread here, you may lose part of your force. Are you making contingency plans for that? Do you get to a point where you hold some healthy officers out and stick them back in later?

Chief Ramsay

We've already been trying to avoid exposure. Like we talked about, we have the phone banks at the bureaus. We've stopped responding to car crashes where the cars are movable, so that's freeing up some of the officers right now and helping prevent that exposure. If things get really bad, we have a number of officers and detectives that have been working from home that may potentially be called in.

Michael Schwanke

What about enforcing the stay-at-home? We're not under a quarantine, but are you guys being asked to enforce this?

Chief Ramsay

This is a free and Democratic society. Civil liberties are very important for this country. It's a delicate balancing act. Really, if you need goods or need to go to work, you have that right currently. Where we are seeing issues...one of the complaints I'm hearing frequently is playgrounds. There's a lot of kids at playgrounds. When I see them there, they're obeying the six-foot rule, but they're touching the same stuff. I think today's (COVID-19-related death in Sedgwick County) highlights it's no joke. People need to take this seriously, and we've got to protect our kids and each other, the vulnerable in our community. We have to take this seriously.

Michael Schwanke

If there's any one thing you want to tell the community or (clear up something) they've misunderstood, what is that?

Chief Ramsay

Our country works because people follow the rules. They follow the laws. The overwhelming majority of people do what they're supposed to do. We do see a small percentage of people who are not obeying the health-department orders, that are going out, having social gatherings, or some businesses that have remained open. We need them to comply. As this thing worsens, the education portion may more to more enforcement. But it is for everyone's health, for our neighbors, for our friends, for our families that this has been enacted. It's serious and people need to take it seriously.