Wichita police chief on Minneapolis man's death: 'In that video I see a murder'

The death of a Minneapolis man who died after being arrested continues to gain the attention from leaders across the nation including in Wichita.

Four Minneapolis cops fired after video shows one kneeling on the neck of a black man who later died. (CNN)

Video captured shows an officer kneeling on George Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes while the man gasped for breath and continued to tell the officer he could not breathe.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay, formerly of the police department in Duluth, Minn., took to Facebook on Wednesday saying he could not remain silent on the issue.

"I am horrified at what occurred in Minneapolis and struggle for words, but in good conscience cannot remain silent. I get a lump in my throat when I try to talk about it, but in that video I see a murder committed by those who are violating the very oath they swore to uphold," said the chief.

On Tuesday, in an interview on "Right Now with Michael Schwanke," Wichita City Councilman Brandon Johnson called for policy changes, accountability and for officers to build a relationship with the people they police.

"We have to understand, it's not an anti-law enforcement sentiment to want someone held accountable for something that they've done," said Johnson.

Four officers involved in the arrest that resulted in Floyd's death were fired from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Riots erupted late Wednesday and into Thursday morning in Minneapolis as protesters called for charges in the case. The city's mayor, Jacob Frey, said he does not understand why not arrests have been made.

"I've been asking myself that core underlying question, why is the officer that killed George Floyd not in jail right now? And -- and I can't answer that question."

"Oftentimes families who have a victim don't see any justice," said Johnson. "They don't see any an officer fired, they don't see any legal recourse, and again that's why you see people protest because they don't see any justice when something like that happens."