Wichita police chief wants statewide crackdown on auto theft

Wichita’s police chief is pushing for a statewide crackdown on car thieves.

Chief Gordon Ramsay said auto theft is not only a Wichita problem but also a problem for the whole state.

“Unfortunately, oftentimes, people look at the police and say, well, it’s a police issue. It’s more than just a police issue. It’s a systems issue. It’s a society issue,” said Ramsay.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations, motor vehicle thefts went up 24 percent between 2015 and 2018. In 2018, 8,351 vehicles were stolen in Kansas.

Miles Powers started his truck on a cold winter day. He ran inside for just a minute to get his gloves. His security camera was rolling when someone hopped in his truck and drove off.

“I was just looking back and forth and I could not believe it. I totally felt violated,” said Powers.

Ramsay said car thieves are typically repeat offenders, who do it again and again because they know they will only get a slap on the wrist.

“They’re misdemeanors, which is essentially like stealing a candy bar from a gas station,” said Ramsay.

Ramsay said he wants harsher punishments for offenders, but that doesn’t necessarily mean incarceration. He would like to see creative sentencing like curfews or GPS monitoring.

“We had a number of homicides in the last couple years where the homicide suspects were wearing a GPS bracelet from corrections, and it put them right at the scene of the crime,” said Ramsay.

He said if police had regular access to that GPS information, they would solve more crime.

Also, the root of the problem needs to be addressed. Ramsay said many of these chronic offenders steal cars while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“Right now the wait for us to get people into treatment is upwards of six months. What do you think happens in those cases? They continue the same behavior,” said Ramsay.

A spokesperson for Wichita police tells Eyewitness News the rate of return of a stolen vehicle is about 77 percent in Wichita.

When Powers’ work truck was stolen, he called Wichita police and his case landed on Lt. Scott Brunow’s desk.

Brunow said losing your vehicle is stressful.

“They can’t get to work. They can’t get to school. It’s their life that they’re still trying to find and they need it,” said Brunow.

Powers’ truck was missing for eight days until officers arrested the man who took it. He was relieved to have it back.

“It was great, even though it didn’t help with the damage to my truck, the cost of all of it happening, and the inconvenience,” said Powers.

Powers’ truck was a mess.

“The inside had absolutely nothing in it. It reeked like drugs and smoke. There was blood in there. The seats were burned. The tire rods were busted. The engine mounts were busted, so they were obviously joy riding and driving it through ditches,” said Powers.

Having seen this over and over again, Brunow draws from experience when he says, “I don’t think I would want my car back once it has been stolen. I think I’d be happy to have insurance pay me.”

Ciara Hernandez – insurance agent with Assurance Partners – says generally, if a stolen vehicle is gone for 30 days, it is considered totaled and the insurer will cut a check.

“Overall I tell people, typically, if the damage exceeds 70 percent of the value, then you’ll find that vehicle will be totaled,” said Hernandez.

Whether it’s a stolen stereo or the car is wrecked, the insurer should pay for it as long as a driver has full coverage.

However, they cannot take care of that icky feeling. One might cringe at the thought of being in that car again, knowing what happened, but the insurance company likely will not simply buy the victim a new vehicle.

“Vehicle theft is a difficult one because of the emotional side of it, but the responsibility upon insurance is just to make sure that you are in a safe, reliable vehicle,” said Hernandez. “We’ve already paid to make that vehicle whole with the intention of you keeping it.”

Wichita police said vehicle owners play a role in the systemic problem of auto theft. They advise: do not leave the keys in the car, park in well-lit areas, and always lock the vehicle.