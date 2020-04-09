Wichita police distribute hand sanitizer to community members in need

The Wichita Police Department stepped up to make a difference in its community after a local company donated 72 cases of hand sanitizer to the department.

WPD officers turned around and distributed the hand sanitizer to people in need in the community.

"It helps people out if they are unable to get to the store," WPD Sgt. Bob Gulliver says. "The last few times I've been to the store, they've been out of the hand sanitizer. I know there are people in need. It'll help protect them and hopefully their families."

The 72 cases donated by La Palm Spa in northeast Wichita made for 5,000 bottles of sanitizer.