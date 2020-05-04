Wichita police identify man killed in Sunday afternoon crash

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) identified the man killed in a crash on Sunday as 67-year-old Bruce Reed of Wichita.

Police say around 3:15 p.m., officers responded to an injury accident at the intersection of North Oliver and E. 2nd Street.

Officers arrived to find a silver Hyundai Tucson and a blue Chevrolet Malibu that collided in the intersection.

Reed, who was in the backseat of the Malibu was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries and died shortly after arriving.

The 66-year-old female driver of the Tucson and the 65-year-female driver of the Malibu were both taken by EMS to the hospital with minor injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the Tucson was traveling south on Oliver and struck the Malibu, which was traveling west on E. 2nd Street.