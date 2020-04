Police are investigating after a man was shot Thursday night.

Around 10 p.m., officers were on a special assignment on east Ross Parkway when they heard gunshots.

Police say they didn't find a victim, but got a call later and found the man near 31st and Hillside.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest. He is expected to survive.

Investigators are talking with witnesses to find out what led up to the shooting.