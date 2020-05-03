Wichita police investigate burglary at Heroes Sports Bar and Grill

Like many restaurants in Wichita, Heroes Sports Bar and Grill is in the difficult process of trying to reopen Monday.

Now, the bar is faced with more problems, as the owner says a man broke in Sunday morning by picking the lock on the patio.

“It’s another thing you have to deal with, broken registers and missing liquor,” said owner Raed Mansour.

Mansour says the thief stole liquor and ruined the bar's cash registers trying to break into them.

Wichita police are asking for the public's help to identify the man.

“We’re trying to figure out what else he took, but there’s at least $10,000 worth of loss in there,” said Mansour.

Heroes has been closed since mid-march, but it’s still had to pay monthly expenses. Mansour says he's also trying to help his employees financially who have been out of work for weeks.

“There’s no income coming in, we’ve been closed for so long,” said Mansour. “You still have to pay your utilities and rent and all your expenses.”

Mansour says the damages could delay the bar in reopening for at least a few days, a process that was already going to be expensive to begin with.

“Now, it’s like you reopening a new store, so you’re going to need to get new products, everything has to be fresh and new and there is a lot of training going on so you’re going to spend a lot of money upfront to reopen,” said Mansour. “You can imagine how much you’re spending, and on top of that you get broken into, that’s very frustrating.”

He says he realizes times may be difficult for everyone, but it’s no excuse.

“You can go get some help instead of hurting someone else,” Mansour said.

Wichita police say they're investigating and asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.