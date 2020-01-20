Wichita police investigate death of 7-day-old infant

The Wichita Police Department is investigating the death of a seven-day-old infant, found unresponsive Saturday night at a north Wichita home.

Police say about 9:35 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to assist EMS on the call of an unresponsive infant at a home in the 2100 block of North Minnesota.

When they arrive, officers learned a seven-day-old boy wasn't breathing. The baby died at a local hospital.

"The investigation revealed that the child’s father had just dropped the child off at the mother’s residence," police say. "The child would not take a bottle and then stopped breathing. Pending the final autopsy report, there does not appear to be evidence of abuse of the child at this time, but additional investigation will be done."