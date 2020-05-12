Wichita police investigate drive-by shooting caught on camera

The Wichita Police Department is investigating two drive-by cases that occurred at the same residence in the 1300 block of East Tulsa.

(Wichita Police Department)

Around 12:50 a.m. on Friday, a man reported his house being struck by gunfire while occupied by he was at home with his wife and one-year-old daughter. No one was hurt.

The man told police around 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday, his house again was struck by gunfire while he and his family were inside. Again, there were no injuries.

Video of Tuesday's shooting was caught on camera by a neighbor's home surveillance system.

The police department says drive-by shooting cases continue to increase and the public's help is needed to help solve those cases.

If you have any information on these cases or any drive-by case, please call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.