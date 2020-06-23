Three shot at S. Wichita motel

Three people were rushed to the hospital with gunshot wounds after being shot at a Wichita motel early this morning.

Police were called to the Afton Motel in the 800 block of South Broadway at around 1:00 Tuesday morning.

“When we arrived there were a lot of people just standing about so we moved in to find the victims,” said Lt. Matt Lang with the Wichita Police Department. “There was a lot of emotion when we showed up. We calmed them down pretty quickly when they realized we were there to help."

There, they found three people who’d been shot. Police say their injuries are not life threatening.

Police say all three were on opposite sides of the parking lot.

“Seemed like someone was shooting at random based on the proximity of all the victims,” Lt. Lang said. “They were on opposite sides of the hotel on balconies when they got shot so we are still trying to piece that together."

No arrests have been made and police do not have a good description of the shooter.

