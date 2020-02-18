Wichita police investigate possible assault of homeless man captured on camera

Wichita police say they're investigating an incident that occurred downtown near the Keeper of the Plains.

Paola Lopez shared the video to her Facebook page early Tuesday morning showing people throwing things at a homeless man.

Lopez said the man was "minding his own business" when he was assaulted by what she called a group of teenagers. She also shared the names and Facebook pages of the teens she believed to be involved.

Lopez said she hopes that she can find the man and donate some items, including food, to him.