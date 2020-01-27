Wichita police investigate sexual assault after 2 people met on dating app

The Wichita Police Department is currently investigating a sexual assault case where two individuals met on a dating app.

"We continue to see these types of cases as online dating becomes prevalent. We would like to share some safety precautions that you should consider if you use apps like Tinder, Bumble, Plenty of Fish, and many others," said the police department in a statement on Facebook.

Police say if you use one of these apps, here are some things you can do to help protect yourself:

• Avoid sharing a lot of personal information

• Arrange for your own transportation to a date

• Meet in a public place for a first date

• Share your location with a family member or friend and have them check-in