Wichita police investigate sexual assault after 2 people met on dating app

A phone with an App Store selection of the dating app Bumble is pictured Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Texas is gearing up to be a leader on cracking down on people who send unwanted nude images. The state's new law that bans so-called cyber flashing is set to take effect on Saturday. It comes after dating app company Bumble lobbied for action in Texas earlier this year. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) The Wichita Police Department is currently investigating a sexual assault case where two individuals met on a dating app.

"We continue to see these types of cases as online dating becomes prevalent. We would like to share some safety precautions that you should consider if you use apps like Tinder, Bumble, Plenty of Fish, and many others," said the police department in a statement on Facebook.

Police say if you use one of these apps, here are some things you can do to help protect yourself:

• Avoid sharing a lot of personal information
• Arrange for your own transportation to a date
• Meet in a public place for a first date
• Share your location with a family member or friend and have them check-in

 