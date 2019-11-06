Teen critically injured in shooting at McAdams Park in N. Wichita

An ambulance rushes a teen to a local hospital in critical condition after a shooting at McAdams Park near 13th Street North and Interstate 135.

The shooting call came in about 6 p.m. Wednesday. On the call police say a group of teens was walking home from playing basketball in the park when the shooting happened.

Police are searching for a dark-colored SUV in connection with the shooting. With the investigation ongoing, police say they expected investigators to remain on scene for several hours.