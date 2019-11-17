Wichita police investigate suicide attempt

Wichita police are investigating after a suicide attempt vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Police say a 19-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy passenger were driving in a 2010 white Ford F250 traveling west on Kellogg in the center lane.

Without warning or reason, the truck veered hard to the right and crashed into the concrete barrier over Edwards, causing the truck to flip on its side and slide to a stop.

When emergency crews arrived, the woman was unconscious and the boy was making comments of wanting to harm himself. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Through further investigation, it was learned the victims grabbed the steering wheel of the truck together and turned it abruptly, in an apparent suicide attempt.

The investigation is ongoing. If you or if you know of someone contemplating suicide, please reach out to one of the following resources for help:

▪️ Sedgwick County, 911

▪️ Sedgwick County COMCARE Community Crisis Center at 316-660-7500

▪️ The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255