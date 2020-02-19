Wichita police investigate 'suspicious activity' from man, woman in minivan

The Wichita Police Department investigates several cases of suspicious activity involving a tan Ford Freestar van.

In the firsts case reported about 3:55 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a suspicious character call at a business in the 7700 block of East Kellogg. Police say a 54-year-old woman reported an unknown man driving the van and a woman passenger approached her 16-year-old son and her 17-year-old daughter in a parking lot and asked for them to help with their child.

Police say the teens refused and no children were observed in the van. The man and woman left the scene in the van.

At about 2 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a suspicious character call at a business in the 10500 block of West Central.

In a similar case, a man and a woman in the tan minivan pulled up beside a 59-year-old woman's vehicle and asked if she would help with their child. As with the first case, the woman refused and there were no children seen in the van, police say.

"Similar incidents were also reported to have occurred at a business in the 3700 block of North Woodlawn and at locations in Andover, police say."

The tan Freestar van involved in the cases has a Kansas tag of 078 LWY.

Police say the van's driver is described as a bald, dark-skinned black man in his late 20's or early 30's with a small build. They say the passenger is described as a black woman in her late 20's or early 30's with shoulder-length hair.

"If you are approached by these individuals in this vehicle, please call 911 so officers can respond and investigate further," police say. Anyone with information on these cases or the man and woman suspected should email WPD Officer Lori Kimrey at lkimrey@wichita.gov.