Wichita police investigating Saturday morning shooting

Wichita Police are investigating after a man was shot outside of a bar at Lincoln and Broadway.

WPD said 32-year-old man was shot outside of a bar as he was leaving around 2:30 a.m. The man arrived at an area hospital and was treated for non-life threatening wounds to his torso and released.

According to police, minutes before the man was wounded, officers responded to a suspicious character with shots fired at Topeka and Morris. An unknown suspect was firing shots from a church parking lot.

If anyone has information on this incident, they can call WPD Investigations at (316) 268-4407. They can also call the See Something, Say Something Hotline at (316) 519-2282, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.