Wichita police investigating after man hurt in shooting

Wichita police are investigating after a man was shot Friday night.

Around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance with weapons at Maple and Mclean.

An officer, who was already in the area, was contacted by two men who led the officer to a shooting victim in a passerby’s vehicle.

Police say a 20-year-old man was taken to a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound to his right leg. He is expected to be OK.

Investigators say the victim and two others were walking east along Maple Street when two men in a red four-door vehicle approached them at the intersection of Sycamore and Maple and pointed guns at them. The men then ran, and shots were fired striking the 20-year-old once.

This was not a random incident, and it remains under investigation. If anyone has information about this shooting, they are asked to contact detectives at(316) 268-4407. They can also contact the See Something, Say Something Hotline at 519-2282. Or they can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (316) 267-2111.

